Benin: the crazy price of the “dress” worn by Koffi Olomidé during the Vodun Days festival

The famous Congolese artist Koffi Olomidé performed on Tuesday January 9, 2024 in Ouidah, Benin as part of the first edition of Vodun Days. For the occasion, the singer known for his rather particular style of clothing opted for an outfit which cost him a huge sum.

As announced a few days ago, the first edition of Vodun Days saw the participation of several internationally renowned artists including the Congolese legend Koffi Olomidé. More than 20 years after his last concert at the General Matthieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium, the great Mopao delivered another exceptional performance on Tuesday during this cultural and religious event which brought together several personalities from the country including President Patrice Talon.

If the performance of the quadra Koraman lived up to his talent, it must be said that his choice of clothing did not escape the attention of his Beninese fans. Indeed, the artist known for his atypical style opted for a “long brown satin dress” signed by the Balmain brand. And according to our colleagues from the Congolese media Mbote, this jacket cost him the sum of €11,000, the equivalent of 7,223,205.99 CFA francs without counting the pants and shoes.

It should be remembered that the Congolese singer is renowned for his unique clothing style. In addition to his talent, notably his rumba music which dates back several decades, Koffi Olomidé also attracts attention through his clothing choices at each public appearance.