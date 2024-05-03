ECOWAS and Algeria: towards a regional alliance for the stability of West Africa

ECOWAS and Algeria are engaged in a broad collaboration which aims to resolve the problems and challenges facing the West African region and the Sahel.

“ECOWAS and Algeria agree to have regular discussions on the political and security situation in West Africa and the Sahel, as well as the fate of irregular migrants”. This is the commitment made by Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission and Ahmed Attaf, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad during their meeting in Algiers, which was held from April 23 to 26, 2024.

Responding to an invitation made by the Algerian authorities and after the audience with Minister Attaf, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed the willingness and commitment of the Algerian authorities to make their contribution to resolving the problems. and challenges facing the West African region and the Sahel.

The meeting allowed the two parties to exchange views and analyzes on political and security developments in the region and to examine ways to strengthen their coordination in the face of common challenges facing the countries and peoples of the region.

Under the terms of their discussions, ECOWAS and Algeria agree to have regular engagements and coordination of efforts aimed at finding a solution to the political and security crises in the region; and to maintain fraternal relations and commitments by all parties.

Finally, Algeria expressed its willingness to discuss with ECOWAS proposals aimed at finding a solution for the safe and humane repatriation of irregular immigrants on its territory to their countries of origin.