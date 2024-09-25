CAN 2025 (Q): the referees to officiate the double confrontation Benin-Rwanda known

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the referees who will officiate the Benin-Rwanda and Rwanda-Benin matches next October, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Next October will see the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A double confrontation that is already decisive for several teams in the running, including Benin, who will cross the crampons with Rwanda. Second in group D, one length behind the Nigerian leader, the Cheetahs must take the 6 points of the game to get closer to the final phase. A big mission for coach Gernot Rohr and his protégés, who will have to push aside the Amavubi, also determined to snatch victory.

For this double duel that is already shaping up to be electric, CAF has announced the identity of the officials who will officiate the matches. The first leg Benin-Rwanda counting for the third day will be refereed by the Algerian whistle LOUTFI BEKOUASSA. He will be assisted in his task by his compatriots Adel ABANE and Hamza BOUZIT, respectively first and second assistant referees. The match is scheduled for October 11, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The match between Rwanda and Benin counting for the fourth day will be officiated by a Malagasy quartet, with Andofetra Avombitana Rivolala Manda Aroniaina RAKOTOJAONA as the main referee. The match will take place on October 15, 2024 at 18:00 GMT at the Kigali/Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda,

All officials on Benin vs Rwanda

Ref. : LOUTFI BEKOUASSA – Algeria

AI: Adel ABANE – Algeria

A.II: Hamza BOUZIT – Algeria

RR Djaouad Abdelmoumen Touabti – Algeria

MC. : RENE WILLIAMS SERE – Ivory Coast

RA: Aboubacar DOUMBOUYA – Guinea

SEC: Lydia Yaako Donkor – Ghana

BVM: Orokia Oumar Cissoko – Ivory Coast

All officials on Rwanda vs Benin

Ref. : Andofetra Avombitana Rivolala Manda Aroniaina RAKOTOJAONA – Madagascar

AI: Dimbiniaina ANDRIATIANARIVELO – Madagascar

A.II: Pierre Jean Eric ANDRIVOAVONJY – Madagascar

RR:Ben Amisy TSIMANOHITSY Ibrahim – Madagascar

MC.: Otherwise Philip Georges – Seychelles

RA Jerome Efong Nzolo – Gabon

SEC Jamil Bawalaggana Mpagi Sewanyana – Uganda

BVM Thabit Bin Hassan HABINEZA – Rwanda