Two hundred Kenyan police officers left Kenya on Monday, July 15 for Haiti on Monday, as part of an international mission which aims to restore security on the Caribbean is gangreneed by the violence of the gangs. This deployment, confirmed by several police sources, is part of a multinational initiative supported by the United Nations.

“We have two hundred police officers who left last night (Monday), they should land at their destination Haiti this morning.“Convested a high Kenyan police officer quoted by Le Monde. Another police officer corroborated this information. This mission is part of the Multinational Security Support Support Mission (MMA), approved by the UN Security Council in October 2023, aimed at stabilizing Haiti over an initial period of one year.

Kenya had already sent a first contingent of four hundred police officers in June. Nairobi undertook to dispatch a thousand police officers in total to support this mission. In addition to Kenya, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, Bahamas and Barbados police will also participate in this international initiative.

Haiti knows a severe security and political crisis, with armed groups controlling 80 % of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the main roads. According to the UN, at least 1,554 people were killed and 826 injured in the first three months of 2024. The situation is described as “Cataclysmic” by international experts.