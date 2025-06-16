Central African Republic: 02 civilians killed by armed men in the west of the country

Two motorcycle taxis drivers were killed by armed attackers on the night of Thursday, in the west of the Central African Republic (RCA), according to reliable local sources.

The two victims, both drivers of motorcycle taxis, were murdered in the village of Kourssou, near Bouar, capital of the Nana-Mambéré prefecture (west), according to information provided by police sources on Friday.

According to the Bouar gendarmerie brigade, the victims’ bodies were found on Friday morning and gave their families residing in Bouar. “An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of their assassination, which many inhabitants attribute to armed groups active in the region”said a police source.

In recent times, several deadly attacks have targeted both civilians and the military in certain areas of the country.