Kenya: President William Ruto dismissed his ministers

President Kenyan, William Ruto, dismissed all of his ministers on Thursday and is committed to forming a new, lighter and more effective government, following weeks of demonstrations against high taxes and bad governance.

In a television address, the president also noted the prosecutor general, stating that the ministries would be temporarily led by their permanent secretaries.

Indeed, the president of Kenya said that this decision followed the listening of the concerns of the people and that it would constitute a more inclusive government after consultations.

Kenya has crossed three weeks of troubles, marked by the invasion of Parliament by demonstrators on June 25, in reaction to the adoption of a finance bill increasing taxes. These demonstrations, during which more than 30 people lost their lives, have evolved into calls for the president’s resignation.