CAN 2023 – 8th final: this Sunday program

Started on Saturday with the victories, from Nigeria against Cameroon, and from Angola against Namibia, the knockout stages of CAN 2023 continue this Sunday with two games on the program: Guinea Equatoriale-Guinea and Egypt-DC.

Sensation of this 34th edition of the African Cup, Equatorial Guinea came out first of all from its hen, notably with victories against Guinea-Bissau (4-2) and against Côte d’Ivoire (4-0). A perfect course of the Nzalang Nacional which will try to confirm it against the national Syli of Guinea, qualified for the second round as the best third. The match is scheduled this evening from 6 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Egypt-DRC

Second meeting of the day, Egypt and the DRC compete this evening at the San Pédro stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). Qualified by being second from their group after three draws, the two teams will have to sign a victory to go to the quarterfinals. For this match, the pharaohs will be deprived of Mohamed Salah and Mohamed El-Shhennawy, injured and packages for the rest of the competition.

