“We deserve this victory”, Spittler after Rwanda 2-1 Benin

The coach of Rwanda reacted to the precious victory of his team against Benin (2-1), Tuesday, in eliminatory of the CAN 2025. And the German technician congratulated his players for this feat which relaunches the Amavubi in the race for qualification.

Under respiratory assistance at the end of the third day, Rwanda is now more than ever in the qualification race for the CAN 2025. The Amavubi relaunched their campaign after their stunning victory against Benin (2-1) on Tuesday during the 4th day. A victory that allows the Rwandans to return to a length of their Beninese opponents in group D.

What delight the coach Torsten Spittler, who enjoyed this victory at the end of the match. Faced with journalists, the German technician congratulated his own for their resilience and their combative spirit in a part, which is very poorly engaged.

“We fought until the last minute, and we deserve this victory“Said Torsten Spittler at the post-match press conference. The coach underlined how the collective spirit of his team made the nervous Benin and helped his players take control of the game:

“When you fight like that, it pushes the other team down and gives you confidence.He also mentioned the challenges related to work with a smaller and less dominant team physically. “” Unfortunately, we are not the biggest, but we compensate for this by team spirit. This team is really a good team, and we can only get there together“He said.

Rwanda occupies third place in group D with 5 points while Benin is second with 6 points. Nigeria is at the top of the ranking with 7 points and one match less.