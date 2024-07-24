Kenya: President Ruto integrates 04 opponents into his “Expanded government”

In a bid to quell the unrest in Kenya, President William Ruto has announced the appointment of four opposition figures to his cabinet. The appointments are aimed at reducing tensions and fostering national unity.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday revealed the composition of his “expanded cabinet,” which includes four prominent opposition figures. The move is part of an effort to quell protests that have rocked the country for more than a month and have already claimed several lives.

The new cabinet members include John Mbadi, who has been appointed Minister of Finance, James Opiyo Wandayi, who has been appointed Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Hassan Ali Joho, who has been appointed Minister of Mines and Marine Economy, and Wycliffe Oparanya, who has been appointed Minister of Cooperative Development and SMEs. All are influential members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the party of long-time opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto’s strategic move is aimed at defusing political and social tensions that have led to deadly protests. ODM supporters, dissatisfied with the current situation, have been particularly active in these protests, demanding reforms and better governance.

By bringing in these opposition figures, Ruto hopes not only to calm tempers, but also to promote a more inclusive government that is representative of Kenya’s political diversity. The move could be seen as a helping hand to the opposition and a sign of his willingness to work together for the good of the country.

However, this maneuver also carries risks. The integration of opposition figures could be interpreted by some as an attempt to divide and weaken the opposing ranks. Moreover, the ability of this new, expanded government to truly meet the protesters’ expectations and introduce meaningful reforms remains to be seen.