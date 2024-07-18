France – Algeria: Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced in Paris in autumn 2024

This fall, France will welcome Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the first time in many years. This visit is part of the strengthening of Franco-Algerian relations.

After a series of postponements due to political and pandemic constraints, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s official visit to France is finally taking place. Since coming to power, the Algerian president has repeatedly expressed his desire to strengthen ties with Paris.

Relations between Algeria and France, often marked by historical and political tensions, are also based on deep ties, forged by a shared history, significant trade, and the presence of a large Algerian diaspora in France.

The Algerian president’s visit will address several topics, including colonial history and the Algerian War of Independence, which are always sensitive subjects. Recent initiatives on both sides aim to soothe memories and move towards mutual recognition of historical facts.

On the economic front, Algeria and France share common interests, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors. New cooperation agreements could be signed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment. Security and immigration issues, which often crystallize tensions, will also be at the heart of the discussions, in addition to the fight against terrorism.

The promotion of the French language, academic exchanges and cultural cooperation will also be on the agenda. Diplomats from both sides are currently intensifying their discussions to ensure that all potential issues are properly addressed, thus avoiding any deadlock or misunderstanding.