Cameroon: Death of Issa Hayatou, former president of CAF

Former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Cameroonian Issa Hayatou, died this Thursday in Paris at the age of 77.

According to Afrik-foot, his death, which occurred on the eve of his 78th birthday, was confirmed by several reliable sources, including his former collaborator Gérard Dreyfus and the BBC journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana.

As a reminder, Issa Hayatou, a former athlete, led CAF with authority for almost thirty years, from 1988 to 2017, and also briefly held the presidency of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, during the suspension of Sepp Blatter.