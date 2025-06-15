CAN 2025 (Q) -Nigeria: Ademola Lookman sends a strong message to cheetahs

Nigeria will face Benin and Rwanda in a few weeks on behalf of the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Pending this important meeting, the Super Eagles striker, Admola Lookman, wanted to warn his opponents.

While Nigeria is preparing for the last two qualification games for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025, Ademola Lookman sent a clear message to their next opponents, Benin and Rwanda. The Nigerian winger remains focused on the objective: qualification.

At the head of group D, the Super Eagles are in good position to reach their goal. A victory or a draw in one of the two games would be enough to win their ticket for the CAN 2025. Lookman, in an interview with 54footballx, expressed his confidence in his team:

“” We have shown good collective performance during these CAN qualifiers and we must now do better on a regular basis. We have won two games and made a draw, so we will continue on this momentum and try to win our games. »»

The 27 -year -old winger, also a favorite to win the 2024 African Ballon d’Or, reminded his teammates the ambitions that animate them: “Obviously, the objective is to qualify for the CAN and the World Cup, so we seek to do these things. »»

After four days, Nigeria is first in pool D with 10 points, in front of Benin (2nd, 6 points) and Rwanda (3rd, 5 points). The Super Eagles will face the cheetahs and the Amavubi, on November 14 and 18.