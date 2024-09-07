Kenya: National mourning declared following deadly school fire

In Kenya, the government has declared three days of national mourning following the tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha School, which claimed the lives of several children.

Kenyan President William Ruto expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured, via a message on X (formerly Twitter), that the events would be fully elucidated.

William Ruto also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast during the mourning period, saying: “Our thoughts are with the families of the children who lost their lives. This is terrible news. We pray for the speedy recovery of the survivors. I demand a thorough investigation into this tragedy, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

As a reminder, at least 17 children lost their lives in this tragedy. The Minister of Interior, Kithure Kindiki, visited the scene.