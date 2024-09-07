CAN 2025 (Q): Morocco in force, Senegal held, all the results from Friday

Several matches were played on Friday across African pitches, counting for the first day of qualifying for CAN 2025. Discover the results of the matches.

No fewer than ten matches were played across Africa on Friday, as part of the first day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Reigning African champion, Côte d’Ivoire got its campaign off to a perfect start, with a 2-0 victory over Zambia. A result achieved thanks to a double from Jean Philippe Krasso.

Morocco also honored its rank on the continent, with a show of strength against Gabon. At the end of a controlled encounter, the Atlas Lions won with a score of 4-1. Hakim Ziyech and Brahim were the main architects of this Moroccan victory.

Senegal, for their part, failed to take their first three points in these qualifiers. The Lions of Teranga were neutralized by Burkina Faso, who snatched the equalizer through Bouda in the final moments of the match, after opening the score on a goal by Sadio Mané.

All Friday results: