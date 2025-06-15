CAN 2025 (Q): Libya-Bénin, Ghana-Niger, this Monday program

The sixth and last day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continues this Monday, with several meetings through African lawns. Discover the posters on the program.

The qualification course for the African Cup of Nations 2025 is coming to an end. While several selections are already experiencing their fate, others play their future during this final day. This Monday, November 18, the 6th and last day of the playoffs still has many issues and decisive confrontations.

Libya – Benin: a high voltage finish

Among the most anticipated matches, the confrontation between Libya and Benin appears in the final in group D. For the cheetahs, a victory or a draw would be enough to win their ticket for the CAN, while the Libya will imperatively have to prevail to hope to qualify. This duel promises to be intense, especially in the highly atmosphere of the Tripoli International Stadium.

Ghana – Niger: a feat for the Mena?

In group I, Niger moves to Ghana with the objective of winning a historic qualification. Faced with black stars already eliminated and without pressure, the Nigeriens are trying to seize their luck to join the final phase.

A decisive Monday: the full program

Here is the program of matches this Monday, November 18 (time in GMT):