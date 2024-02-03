CAN 2023: South Africa punishes Morocco and reaches the quarter-finals

South Africa qualified for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023 after its victory against Morocco (2-0) this Tuesday evening. Bafana Bafana will meet Cape Verde in the next round.

After Ivory Coast which eliminated Senegal, defending champion, it is the turn of South Africa to cause a sensation in these round of 16 of CAN 2023. Bafana Bafana have punched their ticket for the quarters final of the competition after their deserved victory against Morocco this Tuesday evening. Opposed in fact to the Atlas Lions, favorites for the supreme coronation, the colts of coach Hugo Broos won with a score of 2-0.

Dominated in the first period by a feverish Moroccan team in attack, the South Africans turned everything around after returning from the locker room. No doubt boosted by the valuable advice of the technical staff, the Percy Tau gang sounded the revolt before the hour mark, with the opening score signed by Evidence Makgopa (57th). A blow to the heads of the Moroccans who threw themselves into the collision to return to the mark.

A strategy that almost worked, with a penalty obtained in the last five minutes by the Cherifian team. But Achraf Hakimi missed it by hitting the crossbar (86th). In the process, Walid Regragui’s protégés conceded the exclusion of Sofyan Amrabat, before conceding a new goal, through Mokoena in stoppage time. Final score: 2-0.

Morocco is therefore eliminated in the round of 16. Qualified for the quarter-finals, South Africa will face Cape Verde, who defeated Mauritania (1-0), on Monday evening.