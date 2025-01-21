DRC: monkeypox hits hard with nearly 900 cases in just 7 days

Between January 13 and 18, 2025, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded 888 suspected cases of mpox (monkey pox), according to a press release from the Ministry of Public Health. No deaths were reported during this period, with a data completeness rate of 76%.

However, the previous weeks were particularly serious: between January 6 and 11, 3,071 suspected cases and 26 deaths were reported, while the first week of the year recorded 2,318 suspected cases and 20 deaths, with one case fatality rate of 0.84%.

Indeed, eight provincial health divisions (DPS) concentrate 88.5% of suspected cases and 96% of deaths. Among them, South Kivu, Tshuapa and Tshopo alone represent 76% of deaths. A ministry official stressed that these figures highlight the urgency of strengthening health measures in the most affected areas.

Regarding vaccination, 13,506 people were vaccinated in Kinshasa during the second phase, of which 13,116 received a first dose. Preparations for vaccination in Bukavu prison are underway, although contact remains limited. Vaccination of young people under 18 is still awaiting approval from health authorities.

Since the start of 2024, the DRC has recorded a total of 69,158 suspected cases, with 15,074 confirmed cases and 1,392 deaths. The Ministry of Health continues to strengthen vaccination campaigns and monitoring of suspected cases to limit the spread of the virus.