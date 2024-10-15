Kenya deplores first death linked to monkeypox

A death linked to monkeypox has been reported in Kenya, although the victim was already suffering from medical complications before contracting the disease, Patrick Amoth, the country’s director general of health, said at a news conference.

Kenya has recorded 13 cases of monkeypox, including one death. Eight of the patients have recovered and returned home, while four others are still being treated, Amoth said.

According to recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa has recorded 35,525 cases of monkeypox this year, with 996 deaths. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi are the hardest hit, with 30,766 and 1,368 cases reported, respectively.