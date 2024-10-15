CAN 2025 (Q): Cédric Hountondji on the bench, the 11 entrants from Rwanda-Benin

Rwanda hosts Benin this Tuesday (5 p.m., GMT+1) at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, as part of the 4th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Victim of a muscle injury in training, Cédric Hountondji will not start the Rwanda-Benin match this Tuesday evening in Kigaii, as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The central defender is left on the bench by Coach Gernot Rohr who opted for a hinge composed of Verdon and Tijani. Starting last week in Abidjan, Jodel Dossou returns to the bench. Captain Steve Mounié is placed at the forefront of the attack, assisted by Junior Olaitan, Dokou and Andreas Hountondji. Opposite, coach Torsten Spittler created a 4-1-4-1 system with captain Djihad Bizimana in the center and Nshuti alone up front.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Rwanda

Fiacre Ntwari, Omborenga, Niyigena, Ange Mutsinzi, Imanishimwe, Mugisha, Kwizera, Bizimana, Gueulette, Gilbert Mugisha, Nshuti

Benign