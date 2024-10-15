CAN 2025 (Q): Benin leads at the break against Rwanda

Benin 3-0 Rwanda: Gernot Rohr praises Andreas Hountondji

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Benin faces Rwanda this Tuesday in Kigali, as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the Cheetahs lead 1-0 at the break.

Everything is going well for Benin, at least so far. Opposed to Rwanda this Tuesday as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the Guépards lead 1-0 at the break. A goal scored in the 42nd minute by Andreas Hountondji after enormous work from Junior Olaitan.

A valuable advantage for the men of coach Gernot Rohr, who temporarily take the lead in Group D, ahead of Nigeria whose match against Libya has been canceled.

