CAN 2025 (Q): Nigeria faces Rwanda without several executives

For their last CAN Morocco 2025 qualifiers match, the Nigeria Super Eagles face Rwanda this Monday at 4:00 p.m. GMT at home. Already qualified for the final phase, the Nigerians seek to conclude on a positive note in front of their audience.

However, the team will have to deal without several key players, including Ademola Lookman. The Atalanta Bergame striker left the regrouping to return to Italy, not because of injury, but in order to rest and prepare for the resumption of the Italian championship this weekend.

Lookman is not the only absent. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and defender Ola Aina also left the selection. These departures, although noticed, should not harm the objective of the Super Eagles, who want to demonstrate their superiority in the face of a Rwandan team already eliminated and without stake.

The kick-off is scheduled for this afternoon, in a festive atmosphere where supporters hope to see their team shine one last time before the big deadline of 2025.