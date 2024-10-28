Kenya: anti-government activist released after brief detention

Boniface Mwangi, a prominent human rights activist in Kenya, was released Monday morning after being arrested at his home early Sunday.

The police accused him “incitement to violence” due to his calls for protests against the government. Following his arrest, many voices were raised to demand his release and denounce a violation of freedom of expression.

Hussein Khalid, another activist, announced on the social network X that Boniface Mwangi was released without any charges being ultimately brought against him. His wife was the first to raise the alarm on X, specifying that six unidentified individuals had entered their house shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning and had taken Boniface.

Shortly after, social media reported that he was being detained at a police station in Nairobi.