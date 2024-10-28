Cameroon: a young bride tragically dies during her wedding ceremony

According to information broadcast by whistleblower N’Zui Manto and confirmed by Equinoxe TV, on the night of Saturday October 26, 2024 in Douala, Sorelle Manuella, young bride and mother of three children, died suddenly during her reception wedding at the old Johannesburg Hotel.

The tragedy occurred around 3:12 a.m., while the bride was singing “Môgô Farima”, a song by Ivorian artist Rosine Layo, just before the presentation of the wedding cake. According to testimonies, Manuella suddenly collapsed in front of the guests. Despite resuscitation efforts on site, his condition quickly worsened.

According to Equinoxe TV, she was rushed to the Ad Lucem Sable hospital, then to the general in Douala, where doctors could only note her death. A member of his family confirmed this sad news to Équinoxe Radio.

This union with Émile, her partner of seven years, was initially planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple had finally held the traditional ceremonies on Friday, followed by the civil wedding on Saturday, before this drama occurred during the reception.

Sorelle Manuella leaves behind her husband and their three daughters, the youngest of whom is not yet a year old.