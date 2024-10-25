Conflict in Lebanon: Morocco urges immediate ceasefire

The Moroccan representative declared that “Lebanon cannot and must not continue to bear the burden of conflicts taking place elsewhere,” calling for a ceasefire.

During an international conference organized in Paris under the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, Morocco urged Thursday for an immediate and total ceasefire in Lebanon, insisting on respect for the sovereignty of the country and the dignity of its people.

This event, bringing together the United Nations, the European Union and several international organizations, aimed to strengthen support for Lebanese institutions, particularly the armed forces, and to respond to urgent humanitarian needs. Fouad Yazourh, Moroccan Ambassador and Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking on behalf of Morocco, stressed that Lebanon should not continue to suffer the repercussions of conflicts influenced by regional agendas.

Israel has recently intensified its bombings, in response to Hezbollah’s support for Hamas and Lebanon’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli attacks on Gaza. Morocco has called for immediate intervention by the international community, asking the United Nations to oversee a ceasefire and ensure the return of displaced people with security guarantees.

Yazourh insisted on the importance for the Lebanese authorities to take charge of humanitarian aid, while calling on the international community to contribute to the reconstruction of the country. Recalling Morocco’s position under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, he highlighted the need for a comprehensive solution to the conflict in the region.

He stressed that the Palestinian question remained at the heart of the Middle East crisis and that the two-state solution, with an independent Palestine, integrated Gaza and East Jerusalem as its capital, was essential for lasting peace. Finally, Yazourh renewed Morocco’s support for Lebanon, calling for the prevalence of diplomacy and reason, for a just and stable peace in the region.