A British soldier was arrested in Kenya as part of an alleged rape investigation, the BBC reported on Sunday. The Ministry of Defense in London has confirmed its arrest, adding that an investigation is underway.

The facts would have occurred last month in Nanyuki, north of Nairobi, near the British army training unit in Kenya (Batuk). This military base, long established in the region, is regularly at the controversy center. She was notably cited in 2012, during the murder of Agnes Wanjiru, a young woman found dead after being seen with a British soldier.

According to the BBC, the accused soldier had surrendered to a nanyuki bar with other soldiers shortly before the facts. A spokesman for the British Defense Ministry told AFP: “We can confirm the arrest of a soldier in Kenya. He added that no other comment would be made, the investigation now under the military police.

Batuk, which represents an important source of income for the local economy, has often been at the heart of diplomatic tensions between Kenya and the former colonial power, the United Kingdom, whose country was freed in 1963.