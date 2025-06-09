Egypt: important archaeological discoveries in Luxor

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced, on Sunday, a series of major archaeological discoveries in the governorate of Louxor, Haute-Égypt. Some go back to the XXI dynasty (1076 to 944 BC).

Among the finds, an Egyptian mission operating on the site of Naga Abu Asba, in Karnak, uncovered an impressive wall in raw bricks, erected under the reign of King Menkheperre. According to Abdel-Ghaffar Wagdi, Director General of Luxor Antiquities, each block of this wall bears the name of the sovereign and his wife. A sandstone door was also found inside the structure.

Archaeologists have also discovered workshops and ovens used to make bronze statues, as well as a set of bronze figurines with the image of the god Osiris, coins and several amulets. These elements indicate that the site would have served as an industrial zone at different times.

In Qourna, in the El-Assasive region, another mission has uncovered a collection of small wooden coffins, probably intended for children. Mohamed Ismaïl Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities, said that a specialist will soon analyze the coffins and bones they contain in order to determine the time, as well as the age, sex and cause of the death of the deceased.

These analyzes should make it possible to better understand the historical context of the site and to enrich knowledge on the funeral practices of the time.