Kenya: 3 Chinese tourists killed, 3 others injured in road accident

In Kenya, three Chinese tourists were killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident on Thursday on a busy road in Kajiado, in the southeast of the country, police said.

Police spokeswoman Resila Onyango said the accident happened in the morning when the six Chinese tourists were travelling from Amboseli National Park to Nairobi, the country’s capital. “The preliminary investigation reveals that the left rear wheel of the vehicle detached from its axle, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then veered off course before overturning.”Ms. Onyango said.

“After the accident, the six tourists were seriously injured and were rushed to Kilome Nursing & Maternity Hospital in Emali. Three of them, two men and a woman, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment. The other three, two women and a man, are still undergoing treatment and in critical condition.”she added. The driver of the vehicle, a local resident, suffered minor injuries and is also hospitalized.