Algerian presidential election: 03 candidates selected for the early election

The Algerian Independent Election Authority (ANIE) unveiled this Thursday the preliminary list of candidates for the early presidential election of September 7. Three candidates, meeting the legal conditions, were selected for this deadline.

In Algeria, the outgoing president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is running for re-election. He will face Abdelali Hassani Cherif, leader of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), an Islamic party, and Youcef Aouchiche, first secretary of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS).

Indeed, out of the 16 candidacy files submitted for the presidential election, 13 were rejected by the ANIE for various reasons, including the non-conformity of the voters’ signatures collected. The rejected candidates, however, have the possibility of filing an appeal with the Constitutional Court, in accordance with the electoral law.

The President of Anie, Mohamed Charfi, supervised this Thursday the transfer of the candidacy declaration files to the headquarters of the Constitutional Court. “The processing of the files was carried out with complete transparency and professionalism within the legal deadlines,” he said.

Charfi said that Anie had informed the candidates of the decisions taken, thus allowing the successful candidates to prepare for the electoral campaign and the others to file an appeal within the allotted time.

The Constitutional Court will have to validate the final list of candidates, including any appeals, within a maximum of seven days after receiving the files from the Anie. This decision will be eagerly awaited for the rest of the electoral process and for the political future of Algeria.