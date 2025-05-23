Kenya: 06 dead in the assault of a security camp by the shebab

At least six people lost their lives and four others were injured on Sunday morning during the attack on a security camp by Shebab fighters in Garissa County, in northeast Kenya, near the Somali border, police said.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri confirmed that the assault occurred around 5:30 am (local time) in a national reserve police camp in Biyamadhow. He said that police and security reinforcements had been deployed in the region to track down the attackers.

The Kenyan reserve police, an auxiliary force, assisted regular police in the maintenance of order, especially in rural areas, by fighting against the flight of livestock and armed banditry.

According to the authorities, the attackers stormed the camp, attacking the victims with a stabbing or bullet before looting the premises and fleeing. “The security forces, under the supervision of the anti -terrorist unit, investigate the incident. Advanceds are expected “said the police in a report.