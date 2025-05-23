Diplomacy: Praetoria rejects the accusation of “genocide” against Afrikaners

On the eve of an interview planned between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his American counterpart Donald Trump, Pretoria strongly criticized Washington’s claims that whites are victims of a “genocide” in South Africa.

The spokesman for the South African presidency, Vincent Magwenya, called for a “reset” of bilateral relations, while denouncing a campaign of “disinformation” from the American administration. He stressed that such accusations, without foundation, harm diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This statement comes after the United States welcomed a first group of around 50 members of the Afrikaner minority, at the invitation of Donald Trump, who called them to leave South Africa to settle in the United States. Pretoria said she was concerned about this initiative, considerate that she would indignant if this program was to continue on the basis of erroneous information.

According to Magwenya, the Trump administration will now have to support its claims, adding that it is “absolutely impossible” that it ignores the unfounded nature of these accusations.

In addition to this controversy, Washington also criticizes South Africa its complaint against Israel for genocide, filed before the International Court of Justice.