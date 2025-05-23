Egypt: a mother and her child perish in the collapse of a building

France: a man killed in a shooting on the A41 motorway

ByThe Mwebantu Team

At least four people lost their lives on Wednesday following the collapse of a building in the province of Asyut, located in the center of Egypt.

Among the victims are a mother and her child, according to a local source cited by Xinhua. The drama occurred early in the morning, causing a movement of panic among the inhabitants of the neighborhood.

The rescue teams, mobilized on the scene, used heavy machines to clear the rubble, while a worried crowd had massaged around the site while waiting for news from their loved ones.

An investigation was opened to determine the causes of this tragedy.

