Kenaya wins his license in law: his father Koffi Olomide reacts in tears

Koffi Olomide celebrated with emotion the academic success of his daughter Kenaya, now holding a license in law. The famous Congolese artist expressed his pride in a vibrant public tribute to that which he considers “the majority people of his heart”.

Singer Koffi Olomide, icon of Congolese music, let his heart speak by congratulating his daughter Kenaya for the obtaining of his law in law. In a statement, the artist praised the righteousness, dignity and respect for his daughter towards her parents.

“My daughter is a worthy young woman, a straight person. She is the majority people of my heart. She knows how to honor her mother, she knows how to honor her father. Thank you for the honor you made us ”he said, visibly moved.

The young graduate, dressed in her toga and her university cap, radiated with pride alongside her father. The latter, rarely so expressive on his privacy, did not hesitate to share this moment of family intimacy with his fans on his Facebook page.