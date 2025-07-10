FIFA ranking – July 2025: Le Maroc Leader, Benin is backing down

The FIFA ranking of July 2025 was unveiled this Thursday by the world body. On the African scale, Morocco leads dance before Senegal and Egypt. Benin has given way to him and falls back to the 96th position.

FIFA published this updated nations ranking this Thursday, July 10, July 10 following the International Truce of June. An unfavorable updating for Benin, which records a slight decline.

The cheetahs lose a place in the world classification, going from 95th to 96th position. This new decline marks the second consecutive decline for the selection led by Gernot Rohr.

On the continental level, on the other hand, Benin retains its 21st African place. The top 3 also remains unchanged, with Morocco in mind, followed by Senegal and Egypt which completes the podium.

On a global scale, Argentina retains first place ahead of Spain and France. The top 10 is completed by Croatia which relegates Italy to the 11th Lodge. The next FIFA ranking update is expected for September 18, 2025.