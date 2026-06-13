Kaolack: women’s groups made aware of biotechnologies and GMOs!

The National Biosafety Authority (Anb) organized, this Thursday in Kaolack, an awareness workshop on modern biotechnologies and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) for several women’s groups in the region.

This meeting aims to better inform stakeholders in the field about the challenges, advantages and limits of these technologies applied to agriculture, livestock breeding and fish farming. After Ziguinchor and the Anambé basin, the Anb is continuing its communication campaign among the populations. According to its executive director, Aly Ndiaye, this initiative responds to a need for clarification around a subject often marked by controversy and misinformation. “When we talk about modern biotechnologies, many immediately think of GMOs. It is therefore important to meet the stakeholders to explain the missions of the ANB and provide reliable information,” he declared.

During the discussions, participants were informed of the national biosecurity regulatory framework as well as its articulation with Senegal’s international and sub-regional commitments. Discussions also focused on the opportunities offered by biotechnologies to improve agricultural productivity, while discussing the potential risks linked to their use.

Aly Ndiaye made it clear that the Anb’s mission is not to promote GMOs, but to ensure their supervision and regulation. The participants welcomed the initiative and committed to relaying the information received within their communities.