Football: Somalian Omar Artan appointed referee for the 2026 European Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has appointed Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to lead the 2026 European Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12 in Salzburg, Austria.

This appointment constitutes a mark of recognition for the 34-year-old Somali official, considered one of the best African referees of his generation. The announcement comes just days after he was deprived of participation in the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico, due to refusal to enter American territory despite having a valid visa.

According to UEFA, this designation results from discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as part of a cooperation agreement recently signed between the two institutions. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin praised the qualities and experience of Omar Artan, highlighting his ability to officiate at the highest level of African competitions.

This prestigious meeting will pit Paris Saint-Germain, winner of the Champions League, and Aston Villa, holder of the Europa League. It will offer the Somali referee the opportunity to direct one of the most publicized meetings in European football.

Originally from Mogadishu, Omar Artan has become over the years a rising figure in African arbitration. Registered on the FIFA list since 2018, he notably made history by becoming the first Somali referee to officiate at an African Cup of Nations (CAN). In 2025, he was also named best male referee in CAF.

His nomination for the European Super Cup is seen as recognition of his career and his performances, but also as a strong signal in favor of cooperation between European and African football.

CTN