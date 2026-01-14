CAN 2025 – Pape Thiaw: “We prepared for all eventualities against Egypt” January 13, 2026

On the eve of the long-awaited semi-final between Senegal and Egypt in Tangier, the Lions coach, Pape Thiaw, delivered a speech marked by lucidity and prudence.

The Senegalese technician knows that he is preparing to face a formidable Egyptian team who defeated Ivory Coast in the quarter-final. A team with a defensive style that has been well known for several years but is still difficult to counter.

“To evoke the style of Egypt, I would say that forewarned is forearmed. We are preparing for this match with extreme rigor to avoid any distraction that could cause us to be foiled,” confided the coach, determined to maintain the concentration of his group against one of the most experienced opponents on the continent.

Pape Thiaw is careful to avoid any personal rivalry with his counterpart in the Pharaohs, Hossam Hassan. “There is no match within the match. It’s a semi-final between Senegal and Egypt, and we will do everything to go to the end. »

On the preparation of his players, the coach wants to be clear: there is no question of calculating or sparing himself despite the risks of suspension in the event of qualification for the final. “The players are not going to calculate. We don’t think about the threat of suspensions; the most important thing is to give everything to obtain this qualification. »

Aware of the tactical and psychological dimension of the duel, Pape Thiaw ensures that all options have been considered. “We prepared for all eventualities in this match, including penalties. The last two confrontations against Egypt ended like this; This is a possibility that should not be ruled out. »

Beyond the meeting, the Senegalese coach underlines the symbolic significance of this CAN 2025, marked by the unprecedented presence of four local coaches in the semi-final. “My personal fate is not important. The most important is Senegal. Seeing four local coaches at this stage is above all recognition for the expertise of African technicians. »

