Justice: Minister Mamadou Lamine Dianté receives sector unions

The justice sector unions will be received this Friday, June 12, 2026 by the Minister of Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform, Mamadou Lamine Dianté. The announcement was made Thursday by this ministry through a press release.

“As part of the pacification of the social climate and monitoring the implementation of agreements signed with trade union organizations, in particular through the National Pact of Social Stability for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth (PNSS-CID), the Minister of the Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform, Mamadou Lamine Dianté receives, this Friday, June 12, 2026, the unions of the Justice sector,” informs the document signed by the head of the public relations and justice department. ministry documentation.

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Said meeting will focus, according to the same source, on examining the question relating to the modalities of reclassification of clerks after training. “This meeting is part of the meetings of the technical committee of the PNSS-CID and the sectoral committees for monitoring the agreements, intended to strengthen the stability of social peace in our country, a guarantee of productivity and development,” we read in the text.

Mariama DIEME