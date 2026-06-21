Tivaoune: Rainwater sanitation works completed at 60%

A meeting to evaluate the rainwater sanitation work in Tivaouane was held yesterday, Wednesday June 10, 2026, at the prefecture. The managers of the company in charge of the works announced a rate of 60% in the execution of the work.

TIVAOUANE – The Technical Commission of the Monitoring Committee for rainwater sanitation works in Tivaouane met yesterday, Wednesday June 10, 2026. On the occasion, officials from the Kelimane company, in charge of the network, announced an execution rate of 60%. According to them, the pace of execution is satisfactory despite the multiple slowdowns noted due to the damage caused to the Sen’Eau and Senelec networks, among other concession companies. According to Mamadou Ngom, Director of Works, the Kelimane company has increased the teams which now work day and night; which will have a positive impact on meeting deadlines. He assures that all construction sites in the city center will be completed by the end of July at the latest. The head of the Senegal National Sanitation Office (Onas), Mansour Seck, noted that the concrete work is more than 70% completed and that of the PVC pipes is 50% completed.

He said that installing PVC drainage pipes is much easier. This is why the emphasis has so far been on the most complicated work, namely concrete. Company officials have reassured that most of the work, located in the city center, particularly around the great mosque, will be completed on time. This would allow water to be evacuated out of the city, towards the dead valleys area. However, this work caused a lot of damage to Senelec, whose representatives deplored 19 damaged points on the Tivaouane electricity network. On the Sen’Eau side, 45 damaged pipes have been identified, according to the technical manager, Aïssata Ly.

However, she reassured that before the Gamou, the broken pipes will be restored, urging the company to avoid damaging the pipes. Addressing the concerns expressed by company officials and which concern the delay noted in the payment of sums due, the technical advisor to the Ministry of Hydraulics and Sanitation, Lamine Diouk, representing the minister in the Monitoring Committee, reassured the officials of the Kelimane company. According to him, all arrangements have been made to pay the amounts due as quickly as possible. He also announced the creation of the outlets which must accompany the work since the studies have already been carried out and the financial means mobilized. The city’s mayor, Demba Diop Sy, largely returned to the damaged roads which, he said, must be repaired before Gamou. Drawing conclusions, the prefect of the Tivaouane department, Abou Sow, insisted on payment of the sums owed to the company in order to avoid stopping the work. The administrative authority invited everyone to ensure that the rainwater sanitation work impacts the organization of the next Gamou as little as possible.