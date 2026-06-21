Dakar-AIBD highway: a burning tanker paralyzes traffic in Diamniadio

A tanker truck carrying fuel caught fire this Thursday, June 11 on the highway near Diamniadio, causing significant traffic disruptions in the Dakar–AIBD direction. A traffic jam of around six kilometers was reported on the affected section.

In a press release, the Autoroute de l’Avenir company invites motorists coming from Dakar to leave the highway at exit no. 10 of Keur Ndiaye Lô, then to join it at entrance no. 12 of Sébikotane to bypass the accident area.

“Users are also asked to avoid the Rufisque Sud sector until traffic resumes normally. The relevant authorities are monitoring developments and are committed to keeping the public informed,” the note said.