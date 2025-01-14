Jürgen Klopp hopes to retain Mohamed Salah at Liverpool despite departure rumors

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has expressed his wish to see Mohamed Salah continue his adventure at Anfield, amid speculation surrounding the Egyptian winger’s possible departure.

At 32, Salah is going through one of the best phases of his career, with 18 goals and 19 appearances in the Premier League this season. However, his contract, which expires in June 2025, remains a concern, fueling rumors of a departure.

Jurgen Klopp, who signed Salah from AS Roma in 2017, appreciated the player’s impact on the club and world football. “ I hope he stays. He is the best Liverpool striker of modern times. An exceptional player and professional, the best ambassador Egypt could have”said the German coach, highlighting Salah’s importance to Liverpool and beyond.