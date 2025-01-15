2025 Handball World Cup: difficult start for Tunisia and Algeria

The Handball World Cup began on Tuesday with disappointing results for two African representatives. Tunisia lost to Italy (25-32) while Algeria suffered a heavy defeat against Denmark (22-47).

The Tunisians, third in the last CAN, have nevertheless started their match well. But after 15 minutes, the Italians, back in competition after 28 years of absence, took control. At the break, Tunisia was trailing 11-17. In the second half, the Eagles were unable to reverse the trend, multiplying defensive errors and offensive inefficiency.

Algeria, for its part, experienced a nightmarish start with the heaviest defeat in its history in the World Cup. The two teams will have the opportunity to catch up tomorrow. Tunisia will meet Denmark, while Algeria will try to revive against Italy.