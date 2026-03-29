Preparations for the April 4 celebration: The central area is ready for a grandiose parade!

The central zone, bringing together Kaolack, Fatick and Kaffrine, is hard at work to celebrate the 66th anniversary of Senegal’s independence. A few days before the event, the military authorities display total serenity regarding the success of the festivities.

Facing the press yesterday, the commander of Military Zone No. 3, Colonel Massamba Thiam, displayed total serenity. All indicators are green. “The purpose of this meeting is to share with you the preparations for the celebration of the 66th anniversary of our country’s accession to independence. I can tell you that today, we have absolute confidence in the success of the organization of the festivities. Until today, the preparations are going as we planned,” he assured. He also welcomed the enthusiasm and mobilization of stakeholders in the regions of Kaolack, Fatick and Kaffrine. The preparations, initiated through several Regional Development Committees (CRD), made it possible to refine the organization of this festival which is both popular and patriotic. The program is spread over three days. It begins with a dress rehearsal scheduled for April 2, followed by the torchlight procession the next day, before the highlight of the show, April 4, with the festivities.

More than 5,000 participants expected

The populations will thus be entitled to a demonstration of strength and unity. Everything is planned to make an impression. “The day will be marked by a military parade on foot, accompanied by a civilian parade, including the performance of the majorettes,” explains Colonel Massamba Thiam. The Defense and Security Forces will be strongly represented, with contingents deployed in all three regions. Colonel Massamba Thiam informs that all of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) who are in military zone number 3 will participate in the party. Thus, there will be 948 in Kaolack, 430 in Kaffrine and 633 in Fatick. Added to this are motorized vehicles which occupy an important place in the system. Schools will also be involved. At Kaolack, 19 will participate in the party. As far as Kaffrine is concerned, 23 are selected, while there will be 32 at Fatick level. Youth movements as well as Jakarta veterans and motorcycle drivers are also invited. For this 66th edition, an innovation, and not the least, should be noted at Kaolack. The parade which usually took place on avenue El Hadj Ibrahima Niass will be relocated to the intersection between avenue El Hadj Ibrahima Niass and national road number 1. A stand with 400 seats will be installed at the roundabout in the heart of the city. “This new configuration will make it possible to better appreciate the evolution of the troops and to fully experience the spectacle,” explained Colonel Thiam.

Beyond the ceremonial aspect, the authorities want to make this celebration a moment of national appropriation. “It’s the celebration of youth, of the defense and security forces, the celebration of all. No one should wait for an invitation. It falls on a weekend and everyone should get up early in the morning and come and attend this beautiful celebration,” insisted the zone commander, calling on people to come out en masse. Placed under the theme: “The Defense and Security Forces, partners of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games”, this edition is also intended to be a strong signal to young people, invited to get involved in meeting the challenges to come. According to Colonel Massamba Thiam, the organization of this event in Senegal is a major challenge that concerns every citizen.