Jacob Zuma: former South African president suspended by the ANC

This Monday, January 29, 2024, the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party in South Africa, decided to suspend former president Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma, who served as president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, was suspended by the ANC due to his declared affiliation with another political party. Indeed, the radical decision was communicated during a press conference by Fikile Mbalula, the Secretary General of the ANC. Mbalula stressed that anyone, including Zuma, whose actions go against the values ​​and principles of the ANC, would be expelled from the party.

The previous month, the former head of state had already created a stir by declaring his intention to campaign for another party in the next elections. The defection was interpreted as a break with the ANC, which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Note that Jacob Zuma took the helm of the new political party uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) with a view to the 2024 general elections, on Saturday January 20, 2024. Bonginkosi Khanyile, a party official, declared: “ MK will be on the ballot, as will President Zuma. No one can stop the will of the people. »