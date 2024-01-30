CAN 2023: Nsue holder, Serhou Guirassy on the bench, the starting 11 for Equatorial Guinea-Guinea

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea face each other this Sunday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1) in the round of 16, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. The official lineups for both teams have been released.

It’s the duel of the underdogs. Equatorial Guinea and Guinea face each other this Sunday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, during the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

Sensation of this 34th edition of the African Cup, Equatorial Guinea came first in its group, notably with victories against Guinea-Bissau (4-2) and against Ivory Coast (4-0). A perfect run for Nzalang Nacional who will try to confirm it against the national Syli of Guinea, qualified for the second round as best third.

Equatorial Guinea-Guinea compositions

Equatorial Guinea: Owono – Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Ndong – Bikoro, Buyla – Edu, Machin, Ganet – Nsue

Guinea: Koné – I.Sylla, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Diakité – Diawara, Konaté, Camara – SO Sylla, Bayo, Guilavogui