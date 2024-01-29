CAN 2023, Cape Verde: “We want to win the match”, Bubista warns Egypt

Already qualified and assured of finishing first in its group, Cape Verde will not sell off its last match in Group B of CAN 2023, assured its coach Bubista as the Blue Sharks face Egypt this Monday evening.

The third and final day of the CAN 2023 group stages opens this Monday with several matches on the program. In Group B, Cape Verde will face Egypt. A meeting without stakes for the Blue Sharks, already qualified and assured of finishing first in their group whatever the result of the game. Quite the opposite of the Pharaohs, who must snatch victory to qualify for the round of 16.

But for the Cape Verde coach, there is no question of selling off this meeting against the Egyptian selection. Winner of Ghana (2-1) and Mozambique (3-0), Bubista wants to go flawless in this first round. “First of all, it is an honor to be able to play against Egypt, who are the most successful nation in Africa, but we will approach the match as we have done so far. We want to win the match and also give dignity to what we have done and make a name for ourselves.”he declared at a press conference.

The Cape Verdean technician revealed the secret of his team’s exploits in this tournament, with the Blue Sharks doing as well as Senegal, another nation qualified for second on the second day. And the 54-year-old coach put this performance of his team down to the enthusiasm of youth and the experience of elders.

“All we have done all this time is strengthen our team with young players and, of course, with more experienced players“, he explained.

“All this in order to always be able to face this type of tournament with maximum organization. We know it is difficult to face these big African countries, but we did it in the best possible way and we would always like to improve our team in terms of quality of players so that we can always aim high in these tournaments”, concluded Bubista. As a reminder, the Cape Verde match is scheduled for this evening at the Le Félicia stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).