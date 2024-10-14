Ivory Coast: shocking revelations about the causes of the death of Valéry from the Espoir 2000 group

Valéry Doubo, alias Valéry Vitale, stage partner and inseparable brother of Pat Sako, the lead singer of the legendary zouglou group Espoir 2000, died on Saturday October 12 in France, following blood cancer.

The announcement of his disappearance, which occurred shortly after, caused a wave of shock within the large zouglou community, both in France and in Ivory Coast, where the group’s many fans are deeply saddened by this loss. According to those close to him, Valéry had been fighting blood cancer since 2017.

However, new information reveals that he also suffered from a liver infection, which worsened his condition. Living in Rennes, Valéry led a fierce battle against illness, while going through personal difficulties. He hoped to return to Abidjan before the end of October to reunite with his family.

Unfortunately, his state of health suddenly deteriorated at the beginning of the week before his death, forcing him to be rushed to the Tauvrais University Hospital in Rennes, where he was admitted to intensive care. Despite all the efforts made by doctors, Valéry, weakened, died on Saturday October 12.

With Pat Sako, Valéry was working on a new album entitled Whiteboardwhich was scheduled for release on November 9, a project now marked by this tragedy.