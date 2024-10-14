CAF opens investigation into treatment of Super Eagles in Libya

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has responded to the disturbing events during the Nigeria national team’s trip to Libya. And the CAF announced that it had taken this matter “very seriously”.

The incident, which occurred during the Super Eagles’ trip for a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations (CAN), caused shock waves in the world of African football. The Nigerian team was reportedly forced to land at an airport in Libya where they were stranded for several hours, without access to basic amenities, in conditions deemed unacceptable.

Alerted to the situation, CAF quickly contacted the Libyan and Nigerian authorities to obtain clarification on this incident. In a statement, the Confederation confirmed that the matter has been officially referred to the Disciplinary Board for a thorough investigation.

Towards sanctions for violation of CAF regulations?

CAF has promised that “appropriate measures” will be taken against any party found to have violated its statutes and regulations. “ The matter was referred to the CAF Disciplinary Council for investigation », Indicates the press release. This suggests that sanctions could be imposed if faults are established, whether of a logistical, organizational or malicious nature.