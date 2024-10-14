Benin: one death in an accident between a bus and a motorcyclist

A collision between a public transport bus and a motorcyclist left one person dead. The fatal accident took place near the town hall of Abomey Calavi.

A man dies in a road accident in Abomey Calavi. The accident victim is a motorcyclist. According to the facts, the motorcyclist who was riding on major traffic tried to use local traffic to get to Arconville. The bus leaving Cotonou for Akassato hit the motorcyclist.

Violently thrown to the ground, the motorcyclist did not survive the impact. He died at the scene of the accident. The Republican police went to the scene of the accident to carry out the usual reports.