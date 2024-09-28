Ivory Coast, host of several CAN 2025 qualifiers

In October 2024, Ivory Coast will once again be in the spotlight of African football, hosting several qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

Five nations have chosen Côte d’Ivoire as the host ground for their “home” matches due to the non-approval of their national stadiums. These are Guinea, Burundi, Ethiopia, Benin and Burkina Faso, with a potential sixth team awaiting confirmation, Ghana. This announcement was made on September 23, 2024 by Adjé Silas Metch, Ivorian Minister Delegate in charge of Sports and Living Environment, during a press conference in Abidjan.

“ For the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifiers, five nations will play their matches in Ivory Coast, and perhaps six with the confirmation of Ghana », declared the minister. This choice, according to him, is a continuation of the successful hosting of CAN 2023. “Eight months after the CAN, Ivory Coast will host a sort of mini-CAN with nine nations present “, he added.

For these matches, four Ivorian stadiums will be made available: the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ébimpé, the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro and the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro. These infrastructures, which have already proven their capacity during CAN 2023, will offer optimal conditions to the participating teams.

The matches will begin on Thursday, October 10 with the clash between Burkina Faso and Burundi at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ébimpé. Several other matches will follow, notably that between Guinea and Ethiopia on October 11 in Yamoussoukro and the duel between Benin and Rwanda the same day in Abidjan.