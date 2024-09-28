African Super Cup: Zamalek ejects Al Ahly and wins its 5th coronation

Zamalek won the 2024 African Super Cup after their victory against Al Ahly (1-1, 4-3 tab) on Friday evening. A new feat for the Egyptians who won their fifth title in this competition.

In a lively match with scoring opportunities on both sides, the Red Devils opened the scoring before the break thanks to a goal from Palestinian international Wessam Abou Ali (44th). A slight advantage retained for a long time by Al Ahly before the opposing team restored parity on the scoreboard. Taking a cross from his captain, Nasser Mansy allows Zamalek to bring the score to 1-1 (77th).

Separated on this draw result at the end of regulation time, the two teams had to go to the penalty shootout to decide between them. An exercise that smiled on the players from the school of art and engineering who succeeded in 4 attempts against 3 for the Red Devils. Zamalek therefore wins the crown, the fifth time in its history.